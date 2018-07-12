Kacey Musgraves Takes "High Horse" to the Workplace With New Video

Kacey Musgraves has released a sparkly new music video for her latest single, "High Horse."

The track is featured on Musgraves No. 1 album, Golden Hour, which was released back in March. The video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis and was inspired by a 9-to-5 workplace which leads the country singer to daydream of telling off her coworkers.

Musgraves recently released two remixes for "High Horse" as well. According to Rolling Stone, "the one was done by DJ Kue and serves as a "real club banger," while the other was mastered by Jeremy Larson (Violents) with a "slightly more chilled-out vibe."

Kacey Musgraves wraps up her run out on the road with Harry Styles this weekend at The Forum in Los Angeles. She will then kick off her headlining Oh, What A World: Tour this fall.

Watch the "High Horse" music video below.