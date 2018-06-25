Kacey Musgraves & Harry Styles Cover Shania Twain's "You're Still The One"

Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles are currently on tour together and they recently decided to play an extra song for their audience. While in New York City June 22, the country singer joined the former One Direction member on stage at Madison Square Garden.

"We're going to sing one of my personal favorites," Styles said.

Together they performed Shania Twain's "You're Still The One." The track is featured on the country icon's 1997 album, Come On Over, and continues to be a crowd favorite.

Styles released his debut solo album in 2017 while Musgraves delivered her third studio album, Golden Hour, back in March. The pair will remain on tour together through the end of July.

Watch Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles perform "You're Still The One" below.