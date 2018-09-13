Jon Langston Releases Debut Single, "When It Comes To Loving You"

Jon Langston has officially delivered his debut single, "When It Comes to Loving You," to country radio. The rising star released the track through Luke Bryan's new imprint, 32 Bridge Entertainment.

Bryan has served as a role model for Langston over the last few years prior to signing with UMG Nashville. His journey began in 2013 after he released an original track via YouTube which assembled a massive fan base for the singer-songwriter.

Langston co-wrote "When It Comes to Loving You" with Dan Isbell which brings his country roots to the surface of a heartfelt story. You can watch the Georgia native's new music video for the track below.

“So, I wrote ‘When It Comes to Loving You’ with one of my best friends. He always had this bluesy guitar lick he was always messing around with, and we write all the time and one day I finally had a title to fit that kind of vibe he was always messing around with. And we sat down and had a title called ‘When It Comes to Loving You,’ and we hashed it out in about an hour and a half," Langston said. "It just came natural, and we just wrote real life situations and stuff. It was just kind of magic the way it all came together.”

Jon Langston is currently out on the road for his Prob'ly at a Bar Tour and will join Bryan's 2018 Farm Tour as a supporting act at the end of the month.