Jimmie Allen Debuts Feel-Good Track, "Slower Lower"

Jimmie Allen is back with a feel-good tune titled "Slower Lower." The country singer's latest track is the fourth to be released from his new series, 'Slower Lower Sessions.'

"Slower Lower" was co-written by Allen alongside Ash Bowers and Randy Montana. The 'Slower Lower Sessions' also includes "21," "Happy Hour," and "Warrior."

“This song encompasses everything about life in the Slower Lower from going fishing to going to church and all of the good times in between—the area has a great laid-back vibe and I think the song captures that light-hearted feel,” said Allen. “This place and these people have shaped the man I am today—I carry them with me everywhere I go which is why this song and all of the Slower Lower Sessions mean so much to me.”

Each song featured on the project was inspired by Allen's memories of growing up in the "Slower Lower" region of Delaware. He is currently out on the road throughout the summer and is working to complete his debut studio album.

Watch the visual for Jimmie Allen's "Slower Lower" below.