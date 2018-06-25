Jana Kramer Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2
Jana Kramer is pregnant with baby No. 2!
The country singer and actress shared the news via social media earlier today (June 25). Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin will welcome their second child together in November.
The gender has yet to be revealed, however, the "rainbow baby" will join the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Jolie.
"Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4," exclaimed Kramer.
According to People, the "Dammit" singer has lived through "a total of five losses, including three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies."
Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and renewed their vows in Hawaii on December 2. They had filed for separation after it was reported the former NFL player was unfaithful and had entered rehab.
Congratulations, Jana!
#Ad Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4! Thanks @avawomen for helping us get pregnant by telling me my 5 most fertile days! #AvaPartner Pregnancy takes a village – Also thanks Bonjesta® (doxylamine succinate/pyridoxine HCl) 4 helping me manage my #morningsickness after diet & lifestyle changes didn’t work. It’s a safe & effective new formulation of the drug combination I took before that’s made to work faster & longer. Most common side effect is drowsiness. For US residents only INDICATION Bonjesta® is a prescription medicine to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy (NVP) in women who haven’t improved with change in diet/other non-medicine treatments. Bonjesta® hasn’t been studied in children under 18. LIMITATIONS OF USE It isn’t known if Bonjesta® is safe & effective in women with severe NVP (hyperemesis gravidarum). Women with this condition may need to be hospitalized. SELECT SAFETY INFORMATION Don’t take Bonjesta® if you’re allergic to doxylamine succinate, other ethanolamine derivative antihistamines, pyridoxine HCl or any ingredients in Bonjesta®. See Patient Information leaflet for complete list of ingredients. Don’t take Bonjesta® in combination with medicines called MAOIs, as these medicines can intensify & prolong adverse central nervous system (CNS) effects of Bonjesta®. Ask your healthcare provider/pharmacist if you aren’t sure if you take an MAOI. The most common side effect of Bonjesta® is drowsiness. Don’t drive, operate heavy machinery or do other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says you can. Don’t drink alcohol, or take other CNS depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while taking Bonjesta®. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls/accidents. Bonjesta® may result in false positive urine drug screening for methadone, opiates and PCP. More safety information on bonjesta.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
2017........you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong. You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the women I always wanted to be. I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and enjoy each day as it comes at me. Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it.... (Pics from Hawaii Dec 2nd...vow renewal.. photos by @rodrigomoraesphotography )....2018, I’m ready for you!