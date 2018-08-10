Jake Owen Heads "Down To The Honkytonk" With New Single

Jake Owen is taking his fans "Down To The Honkytonk" with the release of a brand new single. The country singer also revealed that he filmed the music video for his new tune in Nashville just last week.

The track follows the singer-songwriter's seventh No. 1 single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)." This marks Owen's second track to be released since signing with Big Loud Records last fall.

"Never too early to head #DownToTheHonkytonk.. Let's go! New single y'all," Owen shared to Twitter.

Jake Owen is currently out on the road for his headlining Life's Whatcha Make It Tour 2018 with special guests Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on select dates.

Listen to Jake Owen's "Down To The Honkytonk" below.