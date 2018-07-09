Hank Williams Jr. Joined by Brad Paisley on Stage to Perform Duet

Brad Paisley joined Hank Williams Jr. on stage in Ohio Thursday night (July 5). The country stars performed their 2012 duet, "I'm Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams."

The track was included on the country legend's Old School New Rules album which features Paisley. According to Rolling Stone, Williams served as an opening act at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga prior to the headlining set.

The video was released via Twitter with the caption, "The LEGEND! @hankjr," after the concert. Paisley will be on tour throughout the summer with special guests Kane Brown and Dan Tyminski.

Watch Brad Paisley and Hank Williams Jr.'s performance below.