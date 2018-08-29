Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Talk ‘Habitat for Humanity’ Mission

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood made an appearance on Good Morning America to discuss their latest project. The country megastars called in via video chat live from Mishawaka, Indiana earlier today (August 29).

Related: Hear Garth Brooks ‘Triple Live’ Album For Free

While teaming up with Habitat for Humanity, they are currently working with a big crew to build more than 20 houses. In the next few years, they hope to raise enough money with the foundation to build another 40.

"When I think of home, it is that safe place, one of those things that you don't really think about every day if you have always had a place to live," Brooks told habitat.org.

The longtime volunteers for Habitat for Humanity have been lending a hand for over a decade all around the world. Brooks and Yearwood were a part of the 2009 National Women Build Week and the 2011 Carter Work Project as well.

Brooks made a huge announcement earlier this week revealing he will be the first-ever artist to perform at Notre Dame in October. The "All Day Long" singer also just delivered a brand new album, Triple Live, which fans can listen to for free.

Click here for more information on Habitat for Humanity and to find out how you can help.