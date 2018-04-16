GALLERY: Country Stars of the 2018 ACM Awards Red Carpet
See all the looks here!
April 16, 2018
Tonight, tons of your favorite stars attended the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The emotional night marked the genre's return to Vegas, and before the incredible performances it was all smiles on the event's red carpet.
Below, check out all of the looks of Country Music's Party of the Year.
Luke Bryan
Kelsea Ballerini
Dustin Lynch
Midland
Dan + Shay
Danielle Bradbery
Jake Owen
Kane Brown
Lauren Alaina
Thomas Rhett
Cole Swindell
Jason Aldean
Luke Combs
Brothers Osborne
Maren Morris
LoCash
Chase Rice
Cassadee Pope
Chris Young
Lindsay Ell
High Valley
Jordan Davis
Maddie & Tae
Scotty McCreery
Russell Dickerson
Granger Smith
Carly Pearce
Justin Moore
Brantley Gilbert
RaeLynn
Cam
Jerrod Niemann
All images sourced from USA Today.