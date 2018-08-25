Florida Georgia Line Are "Sittin' Pretty" With New Track

Florida Georgia Line will have you "Sittin' Pretty" after hearing their latest release. The country duo has unveiled a fourth track from their upcoming album.

Related: Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency

The new feel-good tune by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley follows "Simple," "Talk You Out Of It," and "Colorado." Just like the lyrics say, it "don't matter if we're sittin' on a porch, in the car at a bar, or a boat down to Panama City," we will all be "Sittin' Pretty."

The laid-back jam was co-written by Nick Donley, Michael Hardy, and Jake Mitchell.

Florida Georgia Line will take on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway September 8 for their inaugural FGL Fest.

Listen to Florida Georgia Line's "Sittin' Pretty" below.