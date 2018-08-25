Florida Georgia Line Are "Sittin' Pretty" With New Track
It will be featured on the country duo's upcoming album!
Florida Georgia Line will have you "Sittin' Pretty" after hearing their latest release. The country duo has unveiled a fourth track from their upcoming album.
The new feel-good tune by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley follows "Simple," "Talk You Out Of It," and "Colorado." Just like the lyrics say, it "don't matter if we're sittin' on a porch, in the car at a bar, or a boat down to Panama City," we will all be "Sittin' Pretty."
The laid-back jam was co-written by Nick Donley, Michael Hardy, and Jake Mitchell.
Florida Georgia Line will take on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway September 8 for their inaugural FGL Fest.
Listen to Florida Georgia Line's "Sittin' Pretty" below.