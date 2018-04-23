EXCLUSIVE: What Do Kane Brown and Brett Young's Tattoos Have in Common?

Kane Brown and Brett Young may share a bond over music, however, they also have something in common when it comes to their tattoos.

We sat down with the country stars during ACM Awards weekend in Las Vegas to hear all about their ink connection and more. It just so happens, Brown and Young have the same tattoo artist, Bubba Irwin.

The "Mercy" singer thanked Brown for introducing him to Irwin due to the great work he has done. "I won't let anybody else touch be ever again now," Young joked.

In our exclusive video above, Brown also revealed that his most recent knuckle tattoos are healing pretty nicely as well. You can check out more of the singer-songwriter's ink situation in the photos below.