EXCLUSIVE: Sugarland Confuses Jon Pardi And Most Of Country Music

We asked Sugarland to provide Jon Pardi with a question to ask their fellow country artists during CMA Awards week and it had pretty much everyone in Music City stumped. Rather than ask about music or family, Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles have questions about Game Of Thrones?

It seems as though the country duo are big fans of the hit television show. It also quickly became clear that Pardi is not, and has no idea who The Lannisters are.

Pardi asked Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Maren Morris, and Florida Georgia Line the question for us, and it led to more confusion than answers.

It's going to be a Pardi because all of your favorite artists are here for our Red Carpet Countdown all week long ahead of Country Music's Biggest Night. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.