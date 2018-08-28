EXCLUSIVE: Runaway June Cheers to Self-Love With "Buy My Own Drinks"

Grab a bar stool because Runaway June is putting their brand new single, "Buy My Own Drinks," to the test. Of course Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholand, and Jennifer Wayne are fully capable of buying their own drinks, however, they don't want to.

We brought this country trio to the bar to hear what these ladies do to help get someone buy them a drink while they're out. From Cooke's redneck experience to Wayne's donkey expression, you'll want to go grab a drink with this group after you watch our exclusive interview below.

So, what exactly inspires Runaway June to buy their own drinks? As independent women, when they want a drink, they'll get themselves a drink while they say "cheers to self-love and hard work."

Runaway June will hit the road next year as a supporting act on Carrie Underwood's 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360' along with Maddie & Tae.

For more details and to pre-order Runaway June's new self-titled EP, just click here.