EXCLUSIVE: Country Stars Create the Ultimate Holiday Cookbook

Need a little inspiration for what to heat up in the kitchen this Christmas? Well, you're in luck because a few of your favorite country stars are sharing their own personal recipes and much more.

Related: What's Your Favorite Country Holiday Album?

Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Sugarland, and more have created the ultimate holiday cookbook just for you. Whether you enjoy putting an apron on or prefer to make a reservation like Keith Urban, there's something for everyone in our exclusive interview above.

We have covered everything from Chris Lane's oatmeal fudge cookies, Brandon Lay's broccoli casserole, Jennifer Nettles unctuous brussel sprouts, and even Luke Combs review of hot pockets.

BONUS: Watch below as Music City's brightest stars eat Nashville's tastiest treat.. Goo Goo Clusters.