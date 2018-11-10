EXCLUSIVE: Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Chris Young Share Their Go-To Nashville Hot Spot

Welcome to Nashville!

If you find yourself in Music City around CMA Awards week, you may be able to see some of your favorite country stars around town. Lauren Alaina, Brett Eldredge, Tyler Farr, LANco, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae, Chris Young, and more are sharing their favorite go-to Nashville hot spot.

It seems there's a mutual agreement among the country acts of where to go when they're not out on the road touring. Edley's Bar-B-Que, Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings, and The Red Door Saloon top the list of where to grab a bite to eat.

Young even shares where he occasionally meets his parents for some good Mexican food while Farr loves to visit Lower Broadway. Whether you're in town for a show, work, or a even a bachelorette party, we highly recommend you hit up Nashville's very own for advice.

We'll be rolling out the Red Carpet Countdown all week long ahead of Country Music's Biggest Night. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.