EXCLUSIVE: Brett Eldredge Puts a Country Twist on Frank Sinatra's "My Way"

April 24, 2018
Lauren Hoffman
Brett Eldredge wants his fans to know he's more of a Frank Sinatra man than anything else. 

Midland caught up with the country star for us backstage in Las Vegas earlier this month. Luckily for you, we captured an exclusive performance of Eldredge singing "My Way."

We think it's safe to say, the reaction Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson showcased in the video above is all of us right now. Swoon.

This isn't the first time Eldredge has put a country twist on a Sinatra cover. The 32-year-old has also performed "Fly Me To The Moon," "That's Life," "The Way You Look Tonight," and more throughout the years.

Brett Eldredge is currently out on the road as a headliner for his 2018 The Long Way Tour with special guest Devin Dawson.

