Eric Paslay and Wife Natalie Expecting First Child

It looks like Eric Paslay and his wife Natalie are in need of some diaper money. The country singer shared the news via Instagram July 16 that the couple is indeed expecting their first child.

Paslay tied the knot on April 26, 2015 at Front Porch Farms in Charlotte, Tennessee. The singer-songwriter had popped the question to the music publisher four months prior.

"@nataliepaslay and I are so EXCITED to announce that we...!!! #NeedDiaperMoney #baby #pregnant #love #photooftheday," Paslay shared to Instagram.

Paslay recently dropped a brand new single titled, "Young Forever." The inspirational track is the first to come since the 35-year-old's release of his self-titled debut record.

Congratulations, Eric Paslay!