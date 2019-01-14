Dustin Lynch Scores Sixth No. 1 Single With "Good Girl"

Dustin Lynch is celebrating what is now his sixth No. 1 and PLATINUM-certified single to date, "Good Girl." The country star's latest release follows his 2017 third studio album, Current Mood.

The 33-year-old co-wrote the feel-good anthem alongside Justin Ebach and Andy Albert. Lynch's previous chart-toppers include "Small Town Boy," "Where It's At," "Hell of a Night," "Mind Reader," and "Seein' Red."

“I’ve never started the year with a #1 song, and I’ve got to say, this feels really good,” Lynch remarked. “I moved to town with the dream of writing songs and singing on stage, and finally the stars aligned, and everything worked out. I’ve learned the lesson of perseverance, of hard work and continuing to hone your craft.”

Dustin Lynch was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Reba McEntire on September 18 in Nashville. The singer-songwriter will join Thomas Rhett's 2019 'Very Hot Summer Tour' as a supporting act in May.