Dolly Parton Named 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year

Dolly Parton will be named the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year. The tribute will take place on Friday, February 8 and will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Related: The Highest-Paid Country Music Stars Of 2018

The President/CEO of MusiCares, Neil Portnow, announced Parton as the first artist from the Nashville music community to receive this honor. According to a press statement, she will be recognized for her "considerable creative accomplishments" which have stemmed from her Dollywood Foundation.

"I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year," said Parton. "It's even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music."

The prestigious ceremony takes place during GRAMMY week and includes a reception, silent auction, tribute concert, and gala dinner.

"Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists—so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish," said Portnow.

Click here for more information on the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute.