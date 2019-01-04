Dolly Parton Celebrates 50 Years as Grand Ole Opry Member

Dolly Parton is celebrating 50 years as a Grand Ole Opry member today (January 4). The country legend was inducted on this day in 1969 shortly after releasing two studio albums, Just Because I'm a Woman and Just Between You and Me.

The night of her ceremony, the 72-year-old hit the stage to perform George Jones' "You Gotta Be My Baby." Today, Parton quickly became a household name known for some of the biggest hits of the genre including "Jolene," "9 to 5," "Coat of Many Colors," and many more.

"For me, the Opry is like the song 'New York, New York' -- if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere," Parton shared to Instagram.

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the country icon's 50 years of membership on October 12. Parton will take part in two shows on that date to wrap up 'Dolly Week' at the 'Mother Church.'