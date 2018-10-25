Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, and More Added to 2018 CMA Awards Lineup

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards performance lineup has gained even more star power ahead of the November 14 ceremony. Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne ("Burning Man"), Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha ("Meant to Be"), Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, and the Pistol Annies are now all set to perform.

Rexha received three nods for 2018 and will attend as a first-time CMA Awards nominee. The pop star is nominated for both Musical Event of the Year and Single of the Year for her No. 1 collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

Country Music's Biggest Night will once again be hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood for the eleventh consecutive year. It was previously announced that Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, and Underwood will all hit the stage that evening as well.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.