David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney Score No. 1 Hit With "Everything's Gonna Be Alright"

David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney have scored a second No. 1 hit together with "Everything's Gonna Be Alright." The track was released in November 2017 and is the lead single featured on Murphy's No Zip Code album.

It has been 23 years since Murphy topped the country charts. "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" follows his first-ever No. 1 record, "Dust on the Bottle," which was released in 1995.

“David Lee is the kind of artist who’s timeless,” Chesney says. “He writes real country songs for right now, and he understands people. I wanted that voice out there, and I’m so glad country radio agreed! I’ve joked, ‘I’m just glad David Lee let me sing on this one,’ but it’s kind of true. I remember when he was having hits, thinking just how good he was – and it’s great to be part of something he’s part of, let alone his first No. 1 record since ‘Dust on the Bottle.’”

Chesney calls the man who has written "Pirate Flag" and "Living in Fast Forward" for him, the "original Hillbilly Rock Star." The lyrics bring a positive energy with a feel-good groove that will only make your day better.

Kenny Chesney will release his new album, Songs For The Saints, on July 7. The proceeds will benefit the Virgin Islands and help support the country superstar's Love for Love City fund.



Listen to David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney's "Alright" below.