Darius Rucker to Host 'An Opry Salute to Ray Charles'

Darius Rucker will host 'An Opry Salute to Ray Charles' live in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry October 8. The event will feature performances by Cam, Brett Eldredge, Boyz II Men, Leela James, Lukas Nelson, Allen Stone, Travis Tritt, Chris Young, and more.

"When you think of musical legends, you think of Ray Charles," says Rucker. "To host this great event celebrating his legacy at the Opry makes it even more special. Being asked to join the Opry six years ago was one of the greatest highlights of my career and it's an honor any time I get to step onto that stage, especially for a night like this."

'An Opry Salute to Ray Charles' will be filmed for a special which will air live on PBS in November. According to a press statement, it "will also feature behind the scenes footage, a visit to the Ray Charles Library and iconic footage courtesy of the Ray Charles Foundation."

Tickets for 'An Opry Salute to Ray Charles' are now on sale. Click here for more information.