Dan + Shay, Rascal Flatts, and More Perform on 'The Voice' Finale

Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, and the Rascal Flatts all appeared on The Voice finale Tuesday night (December 18). The country acts each performed one of their own tracks while the remaining contestants from Team Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton joined them on stage.

Dan + Shay left the crowd "Speechless" with their No. 1 hit and can now say they had the chance to sing with the season 15 winner, Chevel Shepherd. Although Kirk Jay left the show in third place, he came "Back to Life" with the Rascal Flatts.

Bentley went solo during the two-hour finale, however, the superstar gave an energetic performance of "Burning Man" for the live audience. The single is featured on his ninth studio album, The Mountain, and is his current single at country radio.

