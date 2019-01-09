Dan + Shay Deliver "Speechless" Performance on the 'Tonight Show'

Dan + Shay stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (January 8). The country duo performed their second single to come from their self-titled third studio album, “Speechless.”

Related: Dan + Shay & Chris Young Share Their Go-To Nashville Hot Spot

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney’s track has garnered them their first-ever four week No. 1 hit. It follows their crossover hit, "Tequila," which has been nominated for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance at the upcoming GRAMMYs.

“Every day, we’re living out the movie that we dreamed up our whole lives, and that’s all because of you,” Dan + Shay shared to Twitter.

The guys will kick off their 2019 headlining tour in February with special guests Morgan Evans and Chris Lane on select dates. Click here for more on everything Dan + Shay.