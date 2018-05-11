Craig Campbell Announces New EP, 'See You Try'

Craig Campbell will return June 8 with a brand new EP, See You Try. The country star recently introduced the project to his fans with the title-track.

“For the past few years, I’ve created and found some of the best music of my career,” shared Campbell. “I’m beyond excited to release this EP and show the Country music world what I’ve been up to. I’m very proud of the music and can’t wait for everyone to finally hear these songs!”

See You Try marks Campbell's first new collection of music in five years. The singer-songwriter co-wrote three of the new tracks on the highly-anticipated EP.

It features seven new songs as well as an acoustic version of the lead single, "Outskirts of Heaven."

Watch Craig Campbell run to the exciting announcement below.

See You Try Track List:

1. “See You Try”

2. “Me Missing You”

3. “Outskirts of Heaven”

4. “Mas Tequila”

5. “Upstairs”

6. “Kids in the South”

7. “Outskirts of Heaven (Acoustic)