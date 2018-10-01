Country Music Community Remembers Route 91 One Year Later

We will honor the 58 lives lost in Las Vegas and all who were affected..

October 1, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and hundreds were wounded during night 3 of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. One year later, the country music community is gathering together to reflect on the 365 days since the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States.

The tragedy took place during Jason Aldean's headlining set where he was performing for more than 22,000 people. A gunman opened fire from his hotel room that night on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay changing the lives of country fans forever. 

Join country radio, record labels, publishers, among others at 1:05 p.m. ET/ 10:05 a.m. PT today as we take a moment of silence (58 seconds). According to TIME, the "Vegas strip will go dark Monday night as Sin City observes the first anniversary" while "flags across Nevada will also reportedly fly at half-staff" as well.

#VegasStrong #CountryStrong

One year ago today my world changed, my band and crew’s world changed, and the whole world changed. A night meant for music was silenced by the sound of gunfire. 58 people lost their lives that night and thousands more will never be the same. We are in no way fully healed, and my never be, but we are all a hell of a lot stronger and continue to move forward. Forward for the victims, forward for their families, forward for the fans, and forward for country music. No one could ever expect something like this to happen, so if you’re reading this just take a second to appreciate waking up today and getting to live your life and make sure you hug your loved ones a little tighter. If you’re suffering today, just know that this ole boy is thinking about you and that you are never alone. #CountryStrong #VegasStrong

Route 91 Harvest
jason aldean
Las Vegas
Vegas Strong