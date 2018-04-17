Cole Swindell Gets Nostalgic Talking '90s Country at the ACM Awards

Cole Swindell was experiencing all the feels on the 2018 ACM Awards red carpet. When Alan Jackson's name was brought up during his interview, the singer-songwriter became very nostalgic.

The "Break Up In The End" singer thanks the artists and songs of the '90s for making him fall in love with country music. Jackson performed "Chatahoochie" live at the ceremony Sunday night alongside Jon Pardi which Swindell often covers on tour.

The 34-year-old released his sophomore album, You Should Be Here, in 2016. Now, Swindell is teasing his forthcoming project with Billboard in the video above which will drop late summer or early fall.

Cole Swindell wrapped up his first major headlining tour earlier this month with special guests Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.