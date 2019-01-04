Chris Young Drops New Single, "Raised On Country"

Chris Young has released a nostalgic new single while proving that he was most definitely "Raised On Country." It is the first track to be released from the superstar's upcoming eighth studio album.

The singer-songwriter knew right away that the song was special and had single potential. Young co-wrote "Raised On Country" along with Corey Crowder and Cary Barlowe while out on tour last year.

"Right now one of my favorite songs I have ever written drops... I remember listening to country music on the radio as I grew up and I fell in love with it. This is an anthem/ a party/ and an ode to what I love," Young wrote to Twitter.

Young's "Raised On Country" lyrics pay tribute to artists such as Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Strait, and many others. The 33-year-old credits all of the music icons mentioned for allowing him to do what he does today.

