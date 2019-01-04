Chris Young Drops New Single, "Raised On Country"
The superstar's new anthem takes us on a trip down memory lane..
Chris Young has released a nostalgic new single while proving that he was most definitely "Raised On Country." It is the first track to be released from the superstar's upcoming eighth studio album.
Related: Chris Young, Dan + Shay, and More Share Their Go-To Nashville Hot Spot
The singer-songwriter knew right away that the song was special and had single potential. Young co-wrote "Raised On Country" along with Corey Crowder and Cary Barlowe while out on tour last year.
"Right now one of my favorite songs I have ever written drops... I remember listening to country music on the radio as I grew up and I fell in love with it. This is an anthem/ a party/ and an ode to what I love," Young wrote to Twitter.
Young's "Raised On Country" lyrics pay tribute to artists such as Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Strait, and many others. The 33-year-old credits all of the music icons mentioned for allowing him to do what he does today.
Click here for more information and to purchase Chris Young's "Raised On Country."
Okay, you know I was #RaisedOnCountry, but I’m assuming a lot of you were too...which country artist was your favorite growing up?
Don’t forget to download or stream the new song here: https://t.co/q0F5LgWg3D— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) January 4, 2019