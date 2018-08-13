Cassadee Pope Stops at "One More Red Light" for New Single

Cassadee Pope is taking another lap around town with her new track, “One More Red Light.” The country singer’s latest single follows her previous release, “Take You Home.”

The 28-year-old revealed to Hollywood Life that her newly released music is “less watered down and more authentic.” Pope’s “One More Red Light” comes after The Voice champ parted ways from her record label earlier this year.

“So overwhelmed by the love surrounding #OneMoreRedLight! Thank you all for the support. Hope it’s your windows down, turn it all the way up kinds song,” Pope shared to Facebook.

Listen to Cassadee Pope’s “One More Red Light” below.