Carrie Underwood Makes Country History with 'Cry Pretty' Album

Carrie Underwood is making country history with the recent release of her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. The global superstar is now the first-ever woman to bring four albums to the top of the all-genre chart.

The Billboard 200 chart "ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units." Nielson music has revealed that Underwood's Cry Pretty "bows with 266,000 equivalent album units" while "251,000 were in traditional album sales," Billboard reports.

The 35-year-old's Carnival Ride, Play On, Blown Away, and Cry Pretty now have all hit the top of the all-genre chart. Faith Hill, Linda Ronstadt, and Taylor Swift follow Underwood with three albums each to date.

Cry Pretty is the biggest launch of 2018 for any country album since Luke Bryan's 2015 Kill The Lights. Underwood's new album features the title track, "Cry Pretty," as well as her current single, "Love Wins."

Congratulations, Carrie Underwood!