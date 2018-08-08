Carrie Underwood Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Carrie Underwood shared several announcements Wednesday morning via Instagram. The country superstar is pregnant and will hit the road in 2019 for 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360.'

Underwood posted the adorable clip below explaining to her fans why the tour would have to wait to start until next spring. The "Cry Pretty" singer and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together, who will join their 3-year-old son, Isaiah Michael Fisher.

The 35-year-old will play 55 arenas next year across the United States and Canada. The tour will be sponsored by her fashionable athletic apparel line, CALIA, while Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serve as opening acts.

“I love performing in the round,” says Underwood. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting. It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up – Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”

The singer-songwriter will donate $1 from each ticket sold on 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360' to Danita's Children which provides a safe haven for vulnerable children living in Haiti. Plus, Underwood's concert attendees will receive a free download of her upcoming album, Cry Pretty, which drops September 14.

Click here for a full list of 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360' dates and watch Carrie Underwood's announcement below.