Carrie Underwood Announces New Studio Album, 'Cry Pretty'

Carrie Underwood will release her new album, Cry Pretty, on September 14. This marks the global superstar's first studio album on Capitol Records Nashville.

The country singer first introduced the record earlier this month with the title track and lead single, "Cry Pretty." Underwood co-wrote the powerful lyrics alongside Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose.

Underwood says, “At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

Carrie Underwood gave "Cry Pretty" its television debut during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards April 15. She also took home her fourteenth career ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year.