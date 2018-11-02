Carly Pearce Releases New Single, "Closer to You"

Carly Pearce is back with a brand new single and she's feeling "Closer to You." The country singer's latest release is the first to come from her highly-anticipated sophomore album due out in 2019.

Related: Watch Michael Ray's "One That Got Away" Music Video

Pearce's romantic lyrics were co-written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson, and Troy Verges. The 28-year-old is opening up to fans about her long-distance relationship with fellow country star Michael Ray.

"So much has changed in my world and I'm so excited to share the first song from this chapter of my story. My new single. "Closer to You." I hope you love it as much as I do. OUT NOW," Pearce shared to Twitter.

Listen to Carly Pearce's "Closer to You" below.