Carly Pearce & Michael Ray Perform With Ricky Skaggs at the Opry

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray hit the stage live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in November. Together the country couple performed the Keith Whitley classic, "When You Say Nothing at All."

Little did they know, a Country Music Hall of Fame legend was in the building. Ricky Skaggs made a surprise appearance during Pearce and Ray's set to sing along to the 1988 country hit.

Last month, @michaelraymusic& I sang one of our favorite songs together on the #opry stage. As you can see on our faces, we had no clue that one of our heroes was standing in the wings watching & surprised us all by coming out and singing with us. Truly a moment I'll never forget. We love you @rickyskaggs," Pearce shared to Instagram.

The country stars created an unforgettable Opry moment in Music City which you can watch above. Click here for more information on the adorable relationship of Michael Ray and Carly Pearce.