Brett Young Releases Sophomore Album, 'Ticket To L.A.'

Brett Young is taking a Ticket To L.A. with the release of his sophomore album. The breakout country star’s project features thirteen brand new tracks which were all produced by Dann Huff.

Related: Brett Young's New Song Is Quite the "Catch"

While the 37-year-old continues to take fans on the ride into his personal life, he also admits they have a lot to explore while listening to the album. Young revealed that he titled the collection Ticket To L.A. due to the fact that flying home is now a big part of his life while touring.

Young co-wrote 10 of the tracks featured on Ticket To L.A including the lead single, “Here Tonight.” It follows his four straight Platinum-certified No. 1 singles "Sleep Without You," "In Case You Didn't Know," "Like I Loved You," and "Mercy."

Click here to purchase Brett Young's Ticket To L.A.

T I C K E T // T O // L A

Full album available now ----https://t.co/RM2wemB6Aw pic.twitter.com/UlAS777OrK — Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) December 7, 2018

Ticket To L.A. Track List:

1. Ticket To L.A.

2. Here Tonight

3. Catch

4. 1, 2, 3

5. Let It Be Mine

6. Where You Want Me

7. Used To Missin' You

8. Change Your Name

9. Chapters Feat. Gavin DeGraw

10. The Ship And The Bottle

11. Reason To Stay

12. Runnin' Away From Home

13. Don't Wanna Write This Song