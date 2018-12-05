Brett Eldredge Shares Raw Performance of "The First Noel"

Brett Eldredge has put the Glow in Christmas this holiday season. The country star has shared a raw performance and music video of his cover of "The First Noel."

The track is featured on the singer-songwriter's Glow Deluxe album that was released earlier this year. Eldredge is shown singing the classic tune a capella in a beautiful and historic church.

"This is one of the realest, rawest things I've ever got to be a part of...I hope it helps you find peace in your heart," Eldredge shared to Twitter.

Esquire reports that Eldredge's team members and close friends were seated in the pews for the visual as well. The "magical performance" by the 32-year-old will make you swoon.