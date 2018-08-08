Brett Eldredge Shares "Love Someone" Music Video

Brett Eldredge has released a music video for his new single, “Love Someone.” The country star’s latest track is featured on his self-titled album which dropped last year.

“Love Someone” follows the singer’s previous singles including “Somethin’ I’m Good At” and “The Long Way.” The feel-good tune was co-written by Eldredge, Ross Copperman, and Heather Morgan.

“When you laugh at the way I dance / when you smile / when you hold my hand / I look at you and I understand / sure feels good to love someone.”

Brett Eldredge will kick off his first-ever headlining 2018 The Long Way Tour this fall with special guest Devin Dawson.