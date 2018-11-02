Blake Shelton Takes on "Tequila Sheila" With New Cover

Blake Shelton has put a modern country twist on the track "Tequila Sheila." The country star's cover of the 1980 release was originally recorded by Bobby Bare for his Down and Dirty album.

“One of the coolest things I’ve been able to do in my career, because I’ve been fortunate, is be a little selfish along the way and be able to record some songs that I grew up loving,” Shelton said. “I feel like they have helped shape who I am as an artist and were what inspired me to want to be a country singer. I recorded this song and didn’t really have a plan for it – I just wanted to have my own version! I’m a huge fan, and I always felt like Bobby Bare’s personality was the kind I wanted to have as an artist too.”

The Voice coach is set to unveil many other classic country covers in the coming months leading up to his headlining trek. Shelton's 2019 'Friends and Heroes' Tour kicks off in February with special guests The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, and Lauren Alaina.

Listen to Blake Shelton's cover of "Tequila Sheila" below.