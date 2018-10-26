Blake Shelton Is the New Face of Pumpkin Carving
Take on a country theme this Halloween!
October 26, 2018
Blake Shelton is taking on a new role as the face of pumpkin carving. Now, it's time to give your Halloween a country makeover.
Below you can find a short clip of what turns out to be Shelton's head carved into a pumpkin. If you're feeling spooky, you may want to try creating the image of the The Voice coach yourself on your very own Jack-o'-lantern.
Shelton shared the exciting visual to his Instagram page where Smithworks Vodka creates a thrilling masterpiece. Watch below and let us know if you decide to give it a try.
Happy Halloween!
It’s a pumpkin. It’s me. It’s me on a pumpkin. so damn cool @SmithworksVodka pic.twitter.com/Yf61CouERW— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 24, 2018