Alan Jackson Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Alan Jackson has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The country superstar was honored during the organization's annual induction gala which took place in New York City on June 14.

“Most people I know are just working, trying to make a living, raise children, have a good time and enjoy life. Sometimes their lives are already hard…and they just want something that makes ‘em feel good or helps them get through a hard time – music is a relief from some of that sometimes,” Jackson said.

Jackson's latest career achievement has him following in the footsteps of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and more. He is also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 59-year-old music icon was saluted during his induction alongside his famous hits including "Here in the Real World," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," "Midnight in Montgomery," among others.

Congratulations, Alan Jackson!