Aaron Watson Delivers New Single, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye"

Aaron Watson has kicked off 2019 with a brand new single and it's a boot-stomper. The country singer's latest release, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye," is an empowering tune which will be featured on his upcoming album.

Watson's latest track follows the release of his 2018 collection, Aaron Watson Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show. While fans take a first listen to his new material, they'll hear the lyrics which were written solely by himself.

"NEW SINGLE IS HERE! I wanted to come out of the gates with a fast, fun, boot-stomper. I wrote it late one night after meeting a girl at my show who was in tears after being stood up on a date. My little girl Jolee Kate loves it and says it has GIRL POWER," Watson shared to Twitter.

"You got no more tears to cry / and you’re long gone like a whisper in the wind / that boy can kiss that girl goodbye.”

The singer-songwriter recently just completed his next album, Red Bandana, which will drop June 21. Click here to purchase Aaron Watson's new single, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye."