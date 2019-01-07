Aaron Watson Delivers New Single, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye"
The country singer's latest release is a powerful boot-stomper!
Aaron Watson has kicked off 2019 with a brand new single and it's a boot-stomper. The country singer's latest release, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye," is an empowering tune which will be featured on his upcoming album.
Watson's latest track follows the release of his 2018 collection, Aaron Watson Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show. While fans take a first listen to his new material, they'll hear the lyrics which were written solely by himself.
"NEW SINGLE IS HERE! I wanted to come out of the gates with a fast, fun, boot-stomper. I wrote it late one night after meeting a girl at my show who was in tears after being stood up on a date. My little girl Jolee Kate loves it and says it has GIRL POWER," Watson shared to Twitter.
"You got no more tears to cry / and you’re long gone like a whisper in the wind / that boy can kiss that girl goodbye.”
The singer-songwriter recently just completed his next album, Red Bandana, which will drop June 21. Click here to purchase Aaron Watson's new single, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye."
HAPPY NEW YEAR! 20 years ago, I was broke and living in a closed down gas station. Today I have a wonderful home for my family and not a second goes by when I don’t realize how blessed I am by all of you. How crazy is this... An independent artist, no record deal, wrote a song on the back porch in West Texas and it won an award for one of the most played songs on all of Country Radio in 2018!!! God has blessed me with the best and most loyal fans in the world. I know some consider me new or up and coming but 2019 actually marks the 20 year anniversary when I recorded my first album. In honor of that, for my fans, on June 21st I will release a new album called Red Bandana. 20 new songs that I wrote all by myself. It’s the best dang record I’ve ever made. We will be releasing new songs for you very soon. I’m so so excited about this upcoming year! I love you all! #puttingcowboybackincountrymusic #TexasMusic4ever #AWredbandana