Aaron Watson Delivers Live Album on One Year Anniversary of Hurricane Harvey

Aaron Watson released his 14th album on Friday (Aug. 24) and first live project in nearly a decade. The country star's Aaron Watson Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show marks the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in his home state of Texas.

Watson's latest album includes 13 songs, some of which have been released by him over the span of his 18-year career. The 41-year-old recorded it live at the 2017 Rodeo Houston while also adding a bonus track, called "Higher Ground," which he wrote during the heartbreaking time.

This Texas boy can now check off performing at the world's largest rodeo show from his bucket list. Watson was beyond excited to be given the opportunity to perform his music for 65,000 people while surrounded by his family and friends.

"I earned it the hard way. I had to work my way up that ladder slow and steady," Watson told Radio.com exclusively. "I really feel like I just cherished it that much more because I understood really how much a blessing it is to play for that size of a crowd."

Available NOW! http://hyperurl.co/7l45tc A post shared by Aaron Watson (@aaronwatsonmusic) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

Watson is very generously donating $1.41 from each copy of Aaron Watson Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show sold. The money will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund to help the people living in the 41 Texas counties that were affected.

Although Hurricane Harvey is no longer in the headlines, Watson wants to remind everyone that "in 12 months you don't recover from $125 billion in damage."

"I don't really feel like I'm giving back, I feel like I'm pitching in which can do a whole lot," he said.

Aside from releasing an album, Watson also has a brand new single, "Run Wild Horses." The passionate love song was inspired by his wife of 15 years, Kimberly, and is featured on his Vaquero album.

"I wanted to write that song and a fun song that couples could enjoy but at the same time it put my wife on a pedestal," Watson said. "My wife is like a first lady all the time. I told her I really needed her to be in the video too."

Click here for more information on Aaron Watson and to see a full list of tour dates.

Aaron Watson Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show Track List:

1. These Old Boots Have Roots

2. Freight Train

3. Real Good Time

4. Raise Your Bottle

5. That’s Why God Loves Cowboys

6. That Look

7. Outta Style

8. Bluebonnets

9. They Don’t Make Em Like They Use To

10. Fence Post

11. Wildfire

12. Getaway Truck

13. July in Cheyenne

BONUS: Higher Ground