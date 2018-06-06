2018 CMT Music Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos
June 6, 2018
The 2018 CMT Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night. Little Big Town hosted the ceremony which celebrates CMT's top music videos and television performances of the year.
We caught some of your favorite country stars walking the red carpet prior to the show. Below, check out just a few of our favorite looks from the #CMTawards red carpet including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.
Little Big Town
Luke Bryan
Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini
Lauren Alaina
Florida Georgia Line
Cole Swindell
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Carly Pearce
Michael Ray
RaeLynn
Dierks Bentley
Mason Ramsey
Midland