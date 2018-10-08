Check Out Tenille Townes' "Somebody's Daughter" Music Video

Tenille Townes has released her music video for her track "Somebody's Daughter."

The country singer acknowledges what is a very tough topic for many of us Americans -- homelessness.

Many people tend to turn a blind eye to the subject and continue carrying on living their day to day, busy lives while the folks we're turning that blind eye to are really just like us.

Townes is no stranger to the topic, too. She's actually raised money for a teen temp-home shelter in Canada, procuring more than $1 million for the shelter solely in the last decade.

Check out the music video below.