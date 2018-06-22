Dan + Shay Drop New Album

After officially announcing their upcoming album back in May, heartthrob duo Dan + Shay just released their third studio album this morning, self-titled, Dan + Shay.

They tweeted earlier:

You can listen to Dan + Shay's new album on their website here.

“This is a self-titled record because it is the truest representation of who we are and where we are going,” Dan Smyers says. “We poured our hearts and souls into every note, and to see such an overwhelmingly positive response from the fans is incredible.”

Their first two albums, Where It All Began and Obsessed, went No. 1 and No. 2 on the U.S. country chart. We expect no less from this album!

Check the official Dan + Shay tracklist:

“Alone Together” “Tequila” “What Keeps You Up At Night” “All To Myself” “Keeping Score” feat. Kelly Clarkson “Make or Break” “Speechless” “Stupid Love” “No Such Thing” “My Side of the Fence” “Island Time”

Their friends happened to join in with their thoughts on the new album too! Check 'em out:

Proud to call @dansmyers and @ShayMooney our friends and tourmates! Y'all give @DanAndShay's new album a listen today and come see us on the #BackToUsTour: https://t.co/rQue8d49D9 pic.twitter.com/nTCIhtcisn — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) June 22, 2018

Having a serious man crush on @DanAndShay after listening to their new self-titled album. Some of the best music I’ve heard in a long time. Do yourself a favor and check it out! #NewMusicFriday #DanAndShayTheAlbum #ManCrush — Rob Lundquist (@RobLundquist) June 22, 2018

