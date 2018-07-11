Carrie Underwood Wishes Husband "Happy 8 Years, Babe!"

See the super sweet note to hubby Mike Fisher on their anniversary

July 11, 2018
June 8, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Carrie Underwood performs at the 2018 CMA Music Fest at Nissan Stadium.

Country sensation Carrie Underwood just sent an incredibly sweet message to her husband of now eight years, Mike Fisher, the former NHL star, to celebrate the couple's anniversary.

See the Carrie's lovely note:

Eight years is a pretty long time, congratulations Carrie and Mike, here's to many more!

Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday...which was more than the day before...and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! ❤️ you!

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

