Carrie Underwood Wishes Husband "Happy 8 Years, Babe!"

Country sensation Carrie Underwood just sent an incredibly sweet message to her husband of now eight years, Mike Fisher, the former NHL star, to celebrate the couple's anniversary.

See the Carrie's lovely note:

Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday...which was more than the day before...and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! ❤️ you! pic.twitter.com/Ketlzedugy — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 11, 2018

Eight years is a pretty long time, congratulations Carrie and Mike, here's to many more!