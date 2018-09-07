Blake Shelton Joins Wildlife Foundation Board

Hometown hero, Blake Shelton, is making his way back to his roots to help the wildlife in Oklahoma.

The country music star was just appointed to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation. He will serve on the board of directors to help rehabilitate streams, acquire public land, research and study big-game, as well as develop wetlands, gun ranges, and more.

An outdoorsman at heart, Shelton says, "when I was 10, my dad took me out into the woods deer hunting with him and it changed my life forever." He told the local news station, "healthy fish and wildlife, and the opportunities to get outdoors, make Oklahoma a special place to live."