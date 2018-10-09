Old Dominion to "Make It Sweet" With Single and Tour Announcement

2018 has been a pretty good year for the boys of Old Dominion, and now it seems they'll carry this run they're on into 2019.

Related: Old Dominion Give Fans "Hotel Key" to New Music Video

The band today announced plans to hit the road, starting in January, for an arena tour dubbed the Make It Sweet Tour. The tour starts January 18 in Chicago, just after their current tour finishes, and wraps up in April in California. Get the scoop on stops and tickets by clicking here.

The tour takes its name from the band's latest single "Make It Sweet." The new track was released today and came with it's very own music video. It's another fun beachside love story like we've learned to expect from the band. Check out the new video below:

"Make It Sweet" is Old Dominion fans' first taste of new music since last year's Happy Endings album. The track is expected to be on the band's upcoming album.