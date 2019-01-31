Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Find Out What John Legend Has in Store for 'The Voice'

EGOT winner John Legend is gearing up to make this season of The Voice... wait for it... LEGEND-ary!

The soulful singer will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine for the NBC show's 16th season. He'll replace Jennifer Hudson in the fourth coach's chair.

Legend will certainly be the most decorated coach in the show's long history. In addition to his 10 GRAMMY awards, an Oscar for his song "Glory" from the film Selma, a Tony for co-producing Jitney, Legend last year won an Emmy for his role on NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar to become the 15th EGOT winner ever.

And speaking of those 15 EGOT winners, here's a fun fact, none of them have ever won the awards in EGOT order: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony.